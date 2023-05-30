Satwik/Chirag attain attain career-best ranking, HS Prannoy gains single spot in BWF rankings
(AFP)
Indian men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty achieved a career-best ranking of world no. 4 in the latest BWF world rankings on Tuesday. The duo, who had won the Badminton Asia Championships recently, would be seen in action at Thailand Open, after skipping Malaysia Masters.
They have 74651 points currently and are the best-placed Indians across categories. While they moved up one spot, another pair, Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun fell to world no. 23. Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud also fell a spot to world no. 36.
Meanwhile, HS Prannoy, who won the Malaysia Masters last week, regained the world no. 8 spot and is the best-ranked Indian in men's singles. He is followed by Kidambi Srikanth at 20th place, who rose three spots. Unfortunately for Lakshya Sen, the youngster fell three spots and is now world no. 23.
In the women's singles, despite making it to the semis of Malaysia Masters, PV Sindhu remained static at the 13th. Saina Nehwal, the former world no. 1, also remained unmoved at the 36th spot.
In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand remained the best Indian pair at world no. 15.