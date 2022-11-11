India goes down 85-54 to Saudi Arabia at FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers

In the first quarter, Saudi Arabia and India's basketball players matched one another move for move, but Saudi Arabia gained the upper hand and led 19-14 at the end of the first 10 minutes. Early in the second quarter, Saudi Arabia stretched their advantage to 16 points as they persisted in riding the tide. Seijin Mathew, a power big, and Lokendra Singh, a shooting guard who had nine points in the contest and excellent drives, cut the lead to 10 points at the end of the first half.