FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2023 | India's women's basketball team eliminated in group stages

India, who had previously defeated Thailand, No. 21 in the world, 16-4 in the day's opening match in the 3x3 Asia Cup. Each of the following individuals scored a point for India: Raspreet Sidhu, Pushpa Senthil Kumar, Dharshini Thirunavukkarasu, and Kavya Singla.

Raspreet Sidhu's five points helped the Indian ladies put up a far better offensive performance in the second game, but it wasn't enough as they lost 21-11 to world No. 56 Australia.

India's consecutive losses caused them to end with two losses at the bottom of their Pool. To win the group, Australia defeated Thailand in the other Pool D game.

India had previously placed second in the women's FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2023 Qualification Draw A, behind New Zealand. It appeared that India wouldn't make the main draw because only the group winner advanced to Pool C.

India took Qatar's position in the main draw as they abruptly withdrew from the competition and were placed in Pool D.

On Saturday, the 49th-ranked men's 3x3 basketball team in the world, the Indians, will play. The men's squad is placed in Pool C alongside China and Kazakhstan after securing a straight entry into the main draw.

On Saturday, the men's squad will play China in the second game after facing Kazakhstan in the opening round.

A berth in one of the 3x3 basketball Olympic Qualifying Tournaments (OQT) for the Paris 2024 Summer Games will be awarded to the men's and women's FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2023 champions.