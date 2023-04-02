FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2023 | Indian men finish at bottom of Pool C

Once again Shahji and Arvind ended up scoring the bulk of the points for the Indians, but that was not enough at the end of the day. Prior to this, the Indian women's team had also failed to make it to the knockouts, finishing at the bottom of Pool D. Meanwhile, the champions of the tournament will earn a spot in the 3x3 basketball Olympic Qualifying Tournaments (OQT) for the Paris 2024 Summer Games.