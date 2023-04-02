FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2023 | Indian men finish at bottom of Pool C
(FIBA)
It was an unfortunate end for the Indian men's 3x3 basketball team as they lost both their Pool C matches to crash out of the Asia Cup 2023 on Friday. The Indian team lost 21-13 to Kazakhstan in the first match and went down to China by a similar scoreline to finish in third place.
This meant that the Indian team finished at the bottom of Pool C and failed to make it to the quarters. China topped the group while Kazakhstan came in second spot. Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon scored five points against Kazakhstan while Arvind Kumar Muthu Krishnan and Piyush Meena scored three points each. Come the second match, India went with an unchanged team.
Once again Shahji and Arvind ended up scoring the bulk of the points for the Indians, but that was not enough at the end of the day. Prior to this, the Indian women's team had also failed to make it to the knockouts, finishing at the bottom of Pool D. Meanwhile, the champions of the tournament will earn a spot in the 3x3 basketball Olympic Qualifying Tournaments (OQT) for the Paris 2024 Summer Games.