FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament | Dominant India beat Indonesia 90-74

Indonesia, who had defeated Kazakhstan 91-82 in their opening game, jumped off to a 4-0 lead right away. However, Muin Bek, an Indian forward, promptly led India to a 10 point run after that. After then, India, who is now ranked 82 in the FIBA World Rankings, did not look back. Arvind and Pranav intensified their onslaught, and India led by nine points going into the second quarter.