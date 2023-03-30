FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2023 | Indian women win against Hong Kong, lose against New Zealand

Round-robin matches between the teams will be played, and Pool C of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2023 main draw will include Malaysia and Mongolia in addition to the winner of Qualification Draw A. The women's Indian 3x3 basketball team's season began with a 20-9 defeat against New Zealand in their first game. With three points, Dharshini Thirunavukkarasu led the squad in scoring. Raspreet Sidhu, Pushpa Senthil Kumar, and Kavya Singla each added two points.