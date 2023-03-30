FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2023 | Indian women win against Hong Kong, lose against New Zealand
(FIBA)
In the preliminary round of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2023 basketball competition, held on Wednesday, the Indian women's 3x3 team first defeated Hong Kong before falling to New Zealand. India, ranked 60th in the world, is in Qualifying Draw A alongside Tahiti, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong.
Round-robin matches between the teams will be played, and Pool C of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2023 main draw will include Malaysia and Mongolia in addition to the winner of Qualification Draw A. The women's Indian 3x3 basketball team's season began with a 20-9 defeat against New Zealand in their first game. With three points, Dharshini Thirunavukkarasu led the squad in scoring. Raspreet Sidhu, Pushpa Senthil Kumar, and Kavya Singla each added two points.
Sharne Pupuke-Robati led all scorers for New Zealand with seven points, followed by Krystal Leger-Walker with six, Esra Lisa McGoldrick with four, and Lauryn Rose Hippolite with three.
India defeated Hong Kong 17-13 in the second qualifying round to earn their first win. Raspreet Sidhu scored one point, Dharshini Thirunavukkarasu and Pushpa Senthil Kumar each scored eight points, and India won.
India holds the second spot in the Qualifying Draw A rankings following Wednesday's rounds with one victory and 26 points from two contests. After two victories and 39 points, New Zealand leads the standings.
On Thursday, the Indian women's team, who won the first competition in 2013, will take on Tahiti and Sri Lanka.