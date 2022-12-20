New Delhi to host IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in March 2023

Besides this, India has also hosted the Women's Youth World Championships in 2017 in Guwahati. "The countdown to one of the world's biggest boxing events of 2023 begins now. The World Championships are a testament to Indian boxing's unparalleled credentials and we, at the Boxing Federation of India, are geared up to deliver a spectacular experience. With the partnership of the IBA team, we are confident that the World Championships will help boost boxing globally. We are excited about Indian boxers making their mark on the global stage again and look forward to inspiring action in the ring," said Ajay Singh, President of Boxing Federation of India (BFI).