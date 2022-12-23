Elite Women's National Boxing Championships | Nikhat Zareen and Manju Rani advance to quarters

On the third day of the contest, 302 boxers fighting across 12 weight categories saw success and advanced to the quarterfinals, including Chandigarh's Simran (48kg) and M Dhivya of Tamil Nadu (54kg). Simran defeated Ritu Rao of Odisha by the Referee Stopped the Contest decision, while Dhivya defeated Muni Leya of Arunachal Pradesh by a score of 5-0.