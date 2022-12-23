Elite Women's National Boxing Championships | Nikhat Zareen and Manju Rani advance to quarters

Today at 12:50 PM
Nikhat Zareen and Manju Rani, who both won medals at the WC, thumped a 5-0 victory to advance to the quarterfinals of the Elite Women's National Boxing Championships. In the 50 kg pre-quarters, Nikhat destroyed Meghalaya's Eva Waynie Marbaniang, while in the 48 kg, Manju Rani of RSPB beat Kavita.
2019 World Championships silver medalist Manju Rani. After defeating Neha Tantubai of Jharkhand by majority decision, another RSPB boxer, Jyoti Gulia, the 2017 young world champion, also advanced into the 52kg Last-8.
On the third day of the contest, 302 boxers fighting across 12 weight categories saw success and advanced to the quarterfinals, including Chandigarh's Simran (48kg) and M Dhivya of Tamil Nadu (54kg). Simran defeated Ritu Rao of Odisha by the Referee Stopped the Contest decision, while Dhivya defeated Muni Leya of Arunachal Pradesh by a score of 5-0.
Assamese athlete Lovlina Borgohain (75 kg), who won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, will take part in one of the Last 16 matchups on Friday before the quarterfinals on Saturday.
