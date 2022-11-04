Asian Elite Boxing Championships | Kapil and Sparsh bow out of tournament

Later in the day, Savita (50kg) will be in action against the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Tsukimi Namiki of Japan in the pre-quarterfinal bout. Five Indian men boxers including 5-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) will be in action on Friday. The other 4 boxers who will take the ring are Ananta Chopade (54kg), Etash Khan (60kg), Amit Kumar (67kg) and Sachin (71kg). All of them will be playing in the pre-quarterfinal bouts.