Asian Elite Boxing Championships | Minakshi and Preeti assure medals for India

Minakshi will face Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg while Preeti will take on Japan's Irie Sena in the semi-finals on November 9. In the other quarter-final, Sakshi (54kg) suffered a 0:5 defeat at the hands of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Hsiao-Wen Huang of Chinese Taipei and bowed out of the competition. Late on Friday night, Ananta Chopade (54kg) booked his place in his quarters with a commanding 5:0 win over Japan's Tanaka Shogo while Etash Khan (60kg) suffered a 2:3 defeat in a hard-fought game against Thailand's Khunatip Pidnuch.