Lovlina Borgohain advances to the finals of the Asian Boxing Championships

Lovlina Borgohain, who earned a medal at Tokyo 2020, Parveen, who won a medal at the global championships, and Alfiya Pathan and Minakshi, who were making their competition debuts, all won their individual semi-finals on Wednesday at the Asian Boxing Championships 2022 in Amman, Jordan.

Women's 75kg competitor Lovlina Borgohain defeated South Korean opponent Seong Suyeon 5-0 in the semifinals to secure her best-ever performance at the continental tournament.

At the Asian Boxing Championships in 2017 and 2021, Lovlina Borgohain took home bronze medals. In the top match, the 25-year-old will compete against Ruzmetova Sokhiba of Uzbekistan, who won silver at the 2021 Asian Championships.

In the women's 63 kg semi-final, Parveen defeated Uranbileg Shinetsetseg of Mongolia with a score of 5-0 and advanced to meet Kito Mai of Japan.

The 2016 World Champion Lazzat Kungeibayeva of Kazakhstan was defeated by Alfiya Pathan by a score of 5-0 in the women's +81kg semifinal.

Kungeibayeva has been beaten by Pathan twice already this year. In the Elorda Cup earlier this year, the Indian boxer stunned Kungeibayeva; in the final, he will face Islam Husaili of Jordan.

The Mongolian Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg, who won bronze at the 2021 Asian Championships, faced Minakshi in the women's 52 kg semi-final. The Indian boxer had no trouble and went on to face Japanese fighter Kinoshita Rinka in the championship match.

Ankushita Boro, competing in the women's 66kg semifinals, was eliminated after falling to Khamidova Navbakhor of Uzbekistan 4-1 and had to settle for third place. Preeti, on the other hand, was unable to compete with the Japanese gold medalist Irie Sena and was defeated 5-0.

Later on in the day, Saweety Boora, the silver medalist from the world championships, will compete in the women's 81kg semifinal.

Five Indian male boxers, including Mohammad Hussamuddin (57 kg), who has won two bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games, and six-time Asian medalist Shiva Thapa (63.5 kg), will face off in the semi-finals on Thursday.

The finals for men and women will take place on Saturday and Friday, respectively.