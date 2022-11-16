World Youth Boxing Championships | Vishwanath Suresh makes a winning start for India

The majority of men's boxers will begin their matches in the Round of 32, although Mohit (86 kg) and Rhythm (+ 92 kg) will begin their fights in the pre-quarterfinals. However, in the women's division, only Preeti Dahiya (57 kg) will start in the Round of 32; Muskan (75 kg) and Kirti (+ 81 kg) will begin their challenges in the Round of 16, while the rest will do so in the Round of 16.