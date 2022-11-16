World Youth Boxing Championships | Vishwanath Suresh makes a winning start for India

Today at 1:23 PM
In the opening round of the IBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships 2022 in La Nucia, Spain on Tuesday, reigning Asian youth champion Vishwanath Suresh defeated Ireland's Patsy Joyce Thady by a split 3-2 decision to give India a positive start at the ongoing championship.
In the decisive three minutes of the men's 48kg match, which followed the closely contested first two rounds that saw equal opposition from both ends, the 17-year-old Chennai boxer changed up his strategy impressively. At the ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships, which were held in Jordan earlier this year, Vishwanath was one of the seven Indians who won gold medals.
Two other Indians, Vanshaj (63.5 kg) and Deepak (75 kg), will be seen competing later tonight. Deepak will compete against Albania's Useid Nika, while Vanshaj will face Boltaev Shavkatjon of Uzbekistan.
In the most recent competition, Indian boxers put up a spectacular performance by winning 11 medals, including eight gold. The 25-person contingent this year comprises of 13 male and 12 female fighters.
At the ongoing championships, which will feature participation from the top boxing nations in the world, India's challenge will be led by the reigning Asian champions Vishwanath, Vanshaj, Tamanna, and Muskan. The competition will continue till November 26.
The majority of men's boxers will begin their matches in the Round of 32, although Mohit (86 kg) and Rhythm (+ 92 kg) will begin their fights in the pre-quarterfinals. However, in the women's division, only Preeti Dahiya (57 kg) will start in the Round of 32; Muskan (75 kg) and Kirti (+ 81 kg) will begin their challenges in the Round of 16, while the rest will do so in the Round of 16.
