World Youth Boxing Championship | Vanshaj and Deepak maintain India's successful start

At the IBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships 2022 in La Nucia, Spain, Asian youth medalists Deepak and Vanshaj made winning starts to their campaigns and preserved India's unbeaten streak. This happened after Vishwanath Suresh successfully launched India's campaign earlier.
In the men's 75 kg match, Deepak came out swinging and beat his Albanian opponent Useid Nika in just over a minute, earning the Referee Stops Contest decision.
On the contrary, Vanshaj also got off to a strong start against Boltaev Shavkatjon of Uzbekistan in the 63.5 kg first-round encounter and appeared to be in total control. He received a unanimous 5-0 vote of approval from the judges due to his outstanding performance throughout the competition.
Boys from Haryana Vanshaj and Deepak won gold and bronze medals in the ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships earlier this year in Jordan. On the second day of the coveted championships, five Indians, two of whom are males, will start their challenge.
Lashu Yadav (70 kg) and Pranjal Yadav (81 kg) will compete against Marta Czerwinska of Poland and Oltinoy Sotimboeva of Uzbekistan in the round of 16, whilst Preeti Dahiya (57 kg) will compete against Claudia Daniela of Colombia in the round of 32.
In the men's division, Ashish will compete against Nima Bayati of Iran in the round of 32, while Harsh will compete against Levente Olah of Hungary in the 60 kg round of 64.
In the most recent championships, Indian boxers put up an unprecedented performance, winning 11 medals, including eight gold. The 25-person contingent this year comprises of 13 male and 12 female fighters.
