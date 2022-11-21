Youth World Boxing Championships | India’s Devika and Preeti cruise into quarters

Preeti, who hails from Haryana, also put up an equally dominant show in the 57kg bout and hardly allowed her opponent Benedicta Maekinen of Finland to score any point before winning it comprehensively by unanimous decision. Meanwhile, it was heartbreak for Mahak Sharma (66kg), Sahil Chauhan (71kg), and Bharat Joon (92kg)—whose challenges ended with losses in their respective bouts.