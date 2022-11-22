Youth World Boxing Championships 2022 | India assured of seven medals, semis on Friday

Reigning youth Asian champions Ravina, Vishwanath Suresh, and Vanshaj have confirmed themselves medals along with four other Indians by entering the semi-finals at the IBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022 in La Nucia, Spain. This means India will at least get seven medals.

Bhawna Sharma (48kg), Kunjarani Devi Thongam (60kg), Lashu Yadav (70kg), and Ashish (54kg) are the country’s other boxers who are also assured of at least bronze medals after securing themselves Last-4 berths.

Extending their spectacular winning show at the prestigious tournament, all four women boxers marched ahead by scoring identical 5-0 victories in their respective quarter-final bouts. While Ravina thrashed Romania’s Alexandra Cretu in the 63kg contest, Bhavana and Kunjarani Devi outpunched Venezuela’s Evimir Brito and Aigerim Kabdolda of Kazakhstan respectively. Lashu dominated Mexican boxer Zuzet Hernandez.

Griviya Devi Huidrom (54kg) was the lone Indian woman to end up on the losing side as she lost to Kazakhstan’s Elina Bazarova by 0-5.

Meanwhile, it was a mixed day for India in the men’s section as three of five managed to progress into the medal rounds. Vishwanath (48kg) and Vanshaj (63.5kg) posted unanimous wins over Australia’s Jye Kerr and Omar Livaza of Kyrgyzstan respectively. Ashish, on the other hand, had to work hard against Scotland’s Aaron Cullen as the result was declared 4-3 in the Indian’s favour after the bout was reviewed.

Deepak (75kg) and Mohit (86kg) were the two Indian male pugilists to suffer defeats in the quarter-finals. The ongoing event has been witnessing the participation of close to 600 boxers from 73 countries. 17 Indians qualifying for the Last-8 stage is the highest for any country at the event followed by Kazakhstan (16) and Uzbekistan (13).

With seven medals already confirmed, Tamanna (50kg), Preeti Dahiya (57kg), Devika Ghorpade (52kg), Muskan (75kg) and Kirti (+81kg) will look to extend India’s medals tally as they fight in the women’s quarter-finals on the eighth day of the competition. Rhythm (+92) and Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (51kg) will also battle it out in the men’s Last-8 stage. Semi-finals will take place on Wednesday while finals on Friday and Saturday.