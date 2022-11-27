Youth World Boxing Championships 2022 | Indian boxers end with 11 medals, four win gold

In the other final, Kirti (81+kg) went down fighting against the 2022 European Youth champion Cliona Elizabeth D'Arcy of Ireland, and secured silver after suffering a 0-5 defeat. India was a dominant force at the event as the 25-member contingent bagged a total of 11 medals which include four gold, three silver, and four bronze medals. Overall, 17 Indians had qualified for the quarter-finals of the tournament which was more than any other country at the 2022 edition of the tournament.