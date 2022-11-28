Indian pro boxer Urvashi Singh wins two WBC titles

Today at 3:47 PM
Indian boxer Urvashi Singh got the better of Thailand's Thanchanok Phanan in a 10-round contest to claim the WBC International Super Bantamweight title as well as WBC Asia Silver crown in Colombo. The Indian won by a unanimous decision over Thanchok on Sunday night, with former being in top form.
After starting out slowly in the first few rounds, Urvashi started landing strong punches on her opponent and was way better in each department. "I am really thankful to my entire promotions team at DJMC Events led by Mr Rozairo, without whom I couldn't have imagined achieving any of this," she said.
"I now am the WBC Asia Continental and International Champion."
On the other hand, Sarjubala Devi (2-0) won her second Pro fight by an injury-forced stoppage in the second round of a flyweight contest against Khwunchit Khunya (4-12) of Thailand. The Indian boxer was playing her first bout after an injury lay-off of six months. "Both of us had started well, I had warmed up and was getting into my groove in the second round. I was getting more on top, but these things happen in boxing. I really wanted this win, but I do feel bad for her," she said.
Another Indian boxer, Avikas Tarachand knocked out Sri Lankan amateur National Champion Lasindu Eranda in the fourth round of the lightweight fight. Lasindu, a 2019 South Asian Games bronze medallist, was surprised by the aggression shown by Tarachand from the first bell.
Meanwhile, reigning WBC Asian continental champion Sachin Dekwal (11-1) was knocked out in the seventh round of his title defense against Filipino boxer Jules Victoriano (11-5). With this win, Victoriano is the new WBC Asian continental champion in the lightweight division.
