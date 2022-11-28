Indian pro boxer Urvashi Singh wins two WBC titles

On the other hand, Sarjubala Devi (2-0) won her second Pro fight by an injury-forced stoppage in the second round of a flyweight contest against Khwunchit Khunya (4-12) of Thailand. The Indian boxer was playing her first bout after an injury lay-off of six months. "Both of us had started well, I had warmed up and was getting into my groove in the second round. I was getting more on top, but these things happen in boxing. I really wanted this win, but I do feel bad for her," she said.