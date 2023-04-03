Mandeep Jangra wins his fourth match in a row, first under Roy Jones Jr.
(Twitter)
In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Indian fighter Mandeep Jangra defeated American Ryan Rebar through a technical knockout while having the famous Roy Jones Jr. on his side. The 29-year-old silver medalist from the Commonwealth Games joined the professional circuit in 2020 and now has a 4-0 record.
Mandeep has signed a contract with Jones to compete professionally for the next three years, making him the first person from his nation to do so.
Mandeep's first fight under Jones was this one. "I have won my fourth professional bout by technical knockout as my opponent was not in a position to fight after I landed so many punches at him. I am delighted to start my stint with the great Roy Jones Jr., who was guiding me from the corner, with a victory," Mandeep told PTI from Milwaukee.
Getting picked up by Jones is a significant boost for Jangra, who won the Arjuna Award and defeated USA's Brandon Sandoval in his third professional fight in Plant City, Florida, last March.
Mandeep is a native of Kharian in the Sirsa district of Haryana. In the second round, Jangra, a 2013 Asian Championship silver medalist, decisively defeated his opponent, known in the pro boxing world as "Square Ring." Jangra controlled the fight. Rebar has a similar 3-0 record to Mandeep going into their most recent match.