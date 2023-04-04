Voice of 'India, India' helped Nikhat Zareen win second World Championship title
(BFI)
Indian women's boxer Nikhat Zareen, who became only the second from the country to win two World Championship titles, on Monday said that the home crowd support helped her achieve the feat. She went on to say that she did not want to disappoint the crowd that had come to see her.
"It was a lot different. In the last world championship, I used to enter the ring with my own willpower and confidence. Here, I had the support of the home crowd. The home crowd cheered me as I entered the ring. Voice of 'India', 'India' used to come in the stadium. I used to get the drive from inside that I should give my best," she said.
"It was a new experience for me that I represented the country in the world championship that happened in India and won the medal. I am very happy about it," she said. Even though the ultimate goal is to win a medal at Paris Olympics, she wants to take one step at a time. "The preparation has already started for the Olympics. I want to focus step by step. Because, if I directly focus on Paris, then I may not be able to focus much on the coming competitions.
"Recently, my focus was on winning a gold medal in the world championship. Now that I have won the gold medal, my next focus would be on the Asian Games. It's a qualifier for the Paris Olympics. I will first try to qualify for Paris and then prepare for Paris (Olympics)," she said.