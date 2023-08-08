BFI defends selection process amid lawsuit by Amit Panghal

The national federation continued, stating that the February-developed new criteria for selection were similar to the policy adopted by many leading boxing nations of the world.

"The selection process adopted by BFI is totally fair and transparent and is based upon the assessment of various parameters. Due to the various parameters laid down for the selection of the athlete there is zero chance of biasness," the BFI said in its reply.

Panghal, Rohit Mor, and Sagar Ahlawat, filed a high court lawsuit against the BFI after they were left off of India's roster for the Asian Games, which will take place in China from September 23 to October 8. They had filed a complaint against BFI's selection of the team for the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The revised selection criteria, according to the BFI, "proved its efficiency in the recently held World Championships" and were developed and approved in accordance with the 2011 Sports Code.

The BFI further stated that the athletes were "given a comprehensive briefing regarding the selection/evaluation process by the High Performance Unit which included High Performance Directors, Coaches and Sports Staff," adding that "none of the athletes raised any challenge to the selection criteria being adopted. Even the petitioners have participated in the selection criteria without raising any challenge to it and now they have challenged the selection criteria which is not permissible at this stage."