BFI defends selection process amid lawsuit by Amit Panghal
In response to a suit filed by three boxers, including Amit Panghal, about their non-selection for the 2023 Asian Games, the Boxing Federation of India stated before the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday that its selection procedure was completely "fair and transparent."
The national federation continued, stating that the February-developed new criteria for selection were similar to the policy adopted by many leading boxing nations of the world.
"The selection process adopted by BFI is totally fair and transparent and is based upon the assessment of various parameters. Due to the various parameters laid down for the selection of the athlete there is zero chance of biasness," the BFI said in its reply.
Panghal, Rohit Mor, and Sagar Ahlawat, filed a high court lawsuit against the BFI after they were left off of India's roster for the Asian Games, which will take place in China from September 23 to October 8. They had filed a complaint against BFI's selection of the team for the Asian Games in Hangzhou.
The revised selection criteria, according to the BFI, "proved its efficiency in the recently held World Championships" and were developed and approved in accordance with the 2011 Sports Code.
The female boxers took home four gold medals from the World Championships this year, while the male grapplers brought home three bronze.
The BFI further stated that the athletes were "given a comprehensive briefing regarding the selection/evaluation process by the High Performance Unit which included High Performance Directors, Coaches and Sports Staff," adding that "none of the athletes raised any challenge to the selection criteria being adopted. Even the petitioners have participated in the selection criteria without raising any challenge to it and now they have challenged the selection criteria which is not permissible at this stage."
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has already sent the names of Indian boxers chosen by BFI to represent India in the Asian Games, with the deadline for submission being July 15.
Panghal, Mor, and Ahlawat were passed over in favour of Deepak Bhoria (51 kg), Sachin Siwach (57 kg), and Narender Berwal (+92 kg), respectively.