CA Kuttappa appointed head coach of Indian men's boxing team again
(Twitter)
CA Kuttappa has come back as the head coach of the Indian men's boxing team for a second stint after a decision was made by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on the advise of High-Performance Director Bernard Dunne. Kuttappa replaces Narendra Rana, who was appointed in October 2021.
"The federation had an internal meeting and the decision was taken on the advice of the new High-Performance Director. He wanted Kuttappa in the team," BFI secretary-general Hemanta Kalita told PTI on Wednesday. "The new High-Performance Director is making his team and there is no permanent position for head coach," he added.
Interestingly, Rana had taken over from Kuttappa post the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where the men's boxers did not win any medals. The latter will remain the head coach till the 2024 Paris Olympics. "We want him to stay till the Olympics but his position will be on a performance basis," Kalita said. Meanwhile, he will be overseeing the national camp in Patiala.
Kuttappa in his first stint as head coach had helped Amit Panghal win a historic silver medal at the World Championship. Not only that, but he was also a part of the Indian coaching team during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where Vijender Singh won a bronze medal.