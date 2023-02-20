74th Strandja Memorial International | India’s Nishant Dev off to flying start in 71kg category

While Kalaivani will face Tesara Cleo of the Philippines in the women’s 48kg category, Anamika and Vinakshi will be up against Chang Yuan of China and Hamzayeva Aghamaliyeva Mashati of Azerbaijan in the 50kg and 57kg categories respectively. The standout fixture of the day will be between the 2022 Asian Championships bronze medallist Ankushita Boro and decorated Irish pugilist Amy Broadhust who is the reigning world champion in the women’s 66kg category. All four women pugilists will be contesting in the Round of 16 stage.