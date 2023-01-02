2022 Men's National Boxing Championship | Gaurav Solanki and Hussamuddin register easy wins

Hussamuddin's SSCB teammate, Biswamitra (51kg) also put up a sensational attacking display against N Madhaba of Orissa. His superior technical ability allowed him to dictate the bout from the start and triumph over his opponent as the referee stopped the contest (RSC) in the first round. Biswamitra will go head to head against Prabhudas Yadla of Andhra Pradesh in his pre-quarterfinals bout on Tuesday.