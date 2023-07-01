Deepak Bhoria makes cut for Asian Games, Amit Panghal misses out
(BFI)
World Championship medal winners Deepak Bhoria (51kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) were named in the Indian men's boxing contingent for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The duo was added to the team after undergoing an assessment, while Amit Panghal was left out of the squad.
On the other hand, Parveen Hooda (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Arundhati Chaudhary, and Preeti Pawar joined star boxers Nikhat Zareen (51kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) in the women's section. Nikhat and Lovlina automatically qualified for the event by reaching the final of the World Championship event in March.
This year's Asiad will be of great importance as well, as it will serve as the first Olympic qualifier for our boxers. Unfortunately, Panghal, a world championship silver medalist isn't part of the squad as he finished behind Bhoria. The latter had also secured a berth for the world championship over Panghal.
Similar was the case with world champion Nitu Ghanghas, who was pipped by Preeti Pawar in the 54kg weight class. She had to switch to 54kg since 48kg is not an Olympic category, and the next spot in 51kg is occupied by Nikhat. Meanwhile, Preeti had done fairly well in the world championship as she beat the top seed in the competition.
In the super lightweight category (63.5kg), Shiva Thapa will get another chance.
Squad
Women: Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria 60kg, Arundhati Chaudhary (66kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg).
Men: Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Sachin Siwach (57kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Sanjeet 92kg, Narender Berwal (+92kg).