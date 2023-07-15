SSCB crowned champions at the 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championships
(BFI)
The reigning champions SSCB proved their mettle once again to finish on top at the 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championships in Itanagar. Improving their points tally of 59 points from the last edition, SSCB claimed 72 points with 10 medals that included 8 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze.
Mahesh (48kg) and Divash Katare (50kg) gave SSCB a dream start by winning their respective bouts with an easy 5-0 win. Mahesh overpowered Haryana’s Sikander with his swift moves in what transpired to be a one-sided affair to grab the win. Divash followed with yet another dominating performance against Tamilnadu’s K Dastageer Shariff clinching the gold medal for SSCB.
SSCB ‘s Hardik Panwar outclassed Punjab’s Shriyansh forcing the referee to stop the contest (RSC) in round 1 to bag the gold medal. SSCB's Sahil Baord (52kg), M Kabiraj Singh (63kg), Rahul Kundu (70kg), Sahil (75kg), and Hemant Sangwan (80+kg) also earned themselves a gold medal after their impressive performances.
Haryana and Arunachal Pradesh finished in second and third place, with 38 and 33 points, respectively. Both teams concluded their campaign with identical medal tallies. While Haryana won 1 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals, the hosts Arunachal Pradesh also finished their campaign with 1 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals.
Arunachal Pradesh’s Nenthok Hodong was awarded with the best boxer award for his gold medal-winning performance in the 54kg category.