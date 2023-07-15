SSCB crowned champions at the 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championships

Mahesh (48kg) and Divash Katare (50kg) gave SSCB a dream start by winning their respective bouts with an easy 5-0 win. Mahesh overpowered Haryana’s Sikander with his swift moves in what transpired to be a one-sided affair to grab the win. Divash followed with yet another dominating performance against Tamilnadu’s K Dastageer Shariff clinching the gold medal for SSCB.