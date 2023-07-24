Amit Panghal sues BFI over exclusion from Asian Games, alleges conspiracy
Amit Panghal, a silver medalist in the World Championships, sued the national federation after being left off the Indian squad for the Asian Games. He claimed that while at the national camp, he was "demotivated" and made to feel worthless.
Panghal, India's only silver medalist from the men's world championships, along with Sagar Ahlawat and Rohit Mor filed a writ petition in Punjab and Haryana High Court against the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) after not being selected for the Indian team to compete in the continental competition, which will take place in China from September 23 to October 8.
“I have asked for a trial. I don’t understand this new points system,” said Panghal. “Even during the world championships, the boxer selected in my weight class (Deepak) based on this system lost to the pugilist I had beaten 5-0 but they are still continuing with it.”
“I have beaten him in trials before. Even in the points system, I am ahead of him but at the end of the week, I am somehow number 2. I have been demotivated in the camp because they want to send their own people. If people around you keep saying a person is useless, you start feeling that way,” he added.
“They don’t tell us anything about the marking. They assessed weight training, but I am ahead of him in that as well. But at the end of the week, I am rated below (him). I don’t understand this system.
“Where they are deducting my points, where exactly my opponent is scoring, no one knows that they don’t tell us. I don’t know what and how to improve.” The BFI and the Sports Ministry have both been contacted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court for comment. Monday's hearing in the matter is set, and Panghal is anticipating a good decision.