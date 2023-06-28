Elorda Cup | Indian boxer Sumit advances to semifinals, confirms medal

On Thursday, four Indians will take to the ring to contest their respective quarter-finals bouts. Amongst male pugilists, Pukharam Kishan Singh (54kg) will square off against Daulet Moldashev of Kazakhstan while Ashish Kumar (57kg) will take on Sukthet Sarawut of Thailand. Hemant Yadav (71kg) will go head-to-head against Talgat Shaikenov of Kazakhstan.