IBA World Boxing Championships | Venue, squad, schedule and when & where to watch

2020 Tokyo Bronze medallist, Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) has two World Championships bronze medals to her name so far and will join seven other Olympic medallists boxing for glory in the upcoming Championships.

Nikhat Zareen, on the other hand, will defend her title in the 50kg category. She became the world champion in the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Manisha Moun who announced herself on the global stage with impressive performances at the 2018 World Championships in Delhi will be representing the country in the highly competitive 57kg featherweight category. Manisha won the bronze medal at the 2022 World Championships. 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria has been a quarter-finalist in the 2022 edition and will box in the 60kg category.

Young pugilists Preeti and Sanamacha Chanu will represent India in the 54kg and 70 kg category respectively. Preeti won a bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Championships whereas Sanamcha is the 2021 Youth World Champion and recently became the National Champion in her category.

Youth World Champions Sakshi Chaudhary (52kg) and Shashi Chopra (63kg) along with 2019 South Asian Games gold medallist Manju Bamboria (66kg) will be eager to prove their mettle in their respective categories at the World Championships.

In the 81kg+ heavyweight category, India's medal hopes will be shouldered by the reigning National Champion Nupur Sheoran. The event will see a total prize pool of INR 20 crore – INR 10 crores being the pool for gold medallists. Boxers who finish as runners-up in their categories as well as those who claim bronze will receive their prizes from pools of INR 5 crores respectively.

Venue

The World Championship will be held from March 16 to March 26 at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi.

Live streaming

The Women’s World Boxing Championship 2023 will be broadcast live on Doordarshan TV in India, and also on their Youtube channel. Quarter-finals onwards, the matches will be shown live on Sony Network and SonyLiv app.

India squad

Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (52kg), Preeti (54kg), Manisha Moun (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Shashi Chopra (63kg), Manju Bamboria (66kg), Sanamcha Chanu (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg) and Nupur Sheoran (81+kg)

Schedule

Preliminaries/Quarterfinals 16-23 March (2 pm to 6 pm)

Semifinal 25 March (12 pm onwards)

Finals 26 March (4 pm onwards)