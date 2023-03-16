Live updates IBA Women's World Boxing Championship | Nikhat Zareen sails into second round with utmost ease
New Delhi is hosting the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship from March 16 to March 26, and as many as 12 participants from India are taking part in the coveted event. All eyes will be on Nikhat Zareen, a world champion from 2022, who will be starting the proceedings in the 50kg category.
Latest Update: Three Indian boxers are to start their campaign today. Sakshi up next against Martinez Maria Jose of Colombia at 2:30 pm. Stay tuned.
And early into the second round, Nikhat has come up with a KO. That is it, she is into the second round already.
Nikhat Zareen in action against Ismayilova Anakhanim of Azerbaijan. The Indian seems to be landing a few clean punches here and has won the first round.
India schedule on March 16
1: Nikhat Zareen (50kg) vs Ismayilova Anakhanim of Azerbaijan- 2 PM (Round of 64 bout, Ring A)
2: Sakshi (52kg) vs Martinez Maria Jose of Colombia- 2:30 PM (Round of 32 bout, Ring B)
3: Nupur (81+kg) vs Jackman Abiola of Guyana- 3:45 PM (Round of 16 bout, Ring B)
4: Preeti (54kg) vs Lakotar Hanna of Hungary- 7 PM (Round of 64, Ring A)
India squad: Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (52kg), Preeti (54kg), Manisha Moun (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Shashi Chopra (63kg), Manju Bamboria (66kg), Sanamcha Chanu (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg) and Nupur Sheoran (81+kg)