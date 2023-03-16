Live updates IBA Women's World Boxing Championship | Nikhat Zareen sails into second round with utmost ease

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

New Delhi is hosting the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship from March 16 to March 26, and as many as 12 participants from India are taking part in the coveted event. All eyes will be on Nikhat Zareen, a world champion from 2022, who will be starting the proceedings in the 50kg category.

