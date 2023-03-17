IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships | Jaismine and Shashi record victories, Shruti Yadav loses

Following one of the quickest victories of the tournament, Jaismine will face Samadova Mijgona of Tajikistan in the next round. Similar to Jasmine, Shashi also put up a dominating performance as she outpunched Mwangi Teresiah of Kenya 5-0 in the 63kg category. Being at her attacking best, the Indian proved to be too strong for her opponent as she utilized her deft jabs and stern defence to win the bout comfortably. She will take on the 2022 Asian Championships silver medallist Kito Mai of Japan in the Round of 16.