WATCH | Lovlina Borgohain's left hand jab rattles Mexican boxer Vanessa Ortiz
(BFI)
Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain made a solid start at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships as she beat Mexico's Vanessa Ortiz in the first round on Monday. The Indian dominated the fight right from the start and did not give any chance to the shorter opponent to come close to her.
Although there were innumerable moments in the match when Lovlina took her opponent by surprise, but late in the third round, the Indian came up with a lightning-quick left-hand jab, that rattled the Mexican. Already drained out during the intense first two rounds, Vanessa just could not react to the big blow coming right in her face.
"The opponent (Vanessa) was short in height and was attacking aggressively which is difficult to contain so my plan was to attack by keeping a distance. I am not that happy with my performance today as I think I could have done much better and I will definitely improve in my next bout. As this is my first World Championships in the 75kg category, it is a bit tough as all other boxers have been playing in this category since before but I believe that I can do well," Lovlina said after the match.
She will be up against the top seed and the last World Championships bronze medallist Rady Gramane of Mozambique in the next round.
