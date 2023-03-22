IBA World Boxing Championships | Eight Indians in quarters, on the cusp of medals

“I played this boxer in the last World Championships too and had won. She was a little tougher today than last time. My weight category has changed from 52 to 50kg and my speed has increased but I still have to work on some things. I am happy that I played well today. Each player that I have played till now was tough,” said Nikhat, who will be up against the Thai boxer Chuthamat Rakshat in the quarter-finals.