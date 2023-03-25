IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship | Nitu wins gold in 45-48kg category, beats Mongolian boxer in final
(BFI)
It was a sensational start for India on the penultimate day of the IBA World Boxing Championships as Nitu Gangahas won her final bout in the 45-48kg category against Lutsaikhan Altansetseg of Mongolia. The Indian, who had won a gold at the CWG 2022 as well, won the bout easily 5-0.
This is India's first gold at the ongoing championship, with three other finalists in the fray too. Meanwhile, Saweety will be playing her final against Wang Lina of China in the 81kg category on Saturday at 7.45 pm.
Nitu started the match on an attacking note and was in that mode till the match ended. There was no comparison between the two boxers, as the Indian landed clean punches and was agile in her defence too. On the other hand, the Mongolian had a clear strategy, to go for the clinch and not give Nitu any room to attack.
Nitu now becomes the sixth Indian overall to win a gold at the coveted championships.
