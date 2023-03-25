IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship | Prize money doubled for 2025 edition, announces Umar Kremlev
(BFI)
IBA president Umar Kremlev increased the prize money for the women's world championships in 2025. He said that gold medal winners at the next edition will receive USD 200,000 with the total prize money coming up to USD 2.4 million, doubling from what the players are getting right now.
"We will double the prize money, and in the future I would also like to see boxers who finish outside the top three at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships receiving prize money, and not just those who finish on the podium," Kremlev said.
"Women should be allowed to reach their full potential, as is their right, and that is my mission and goal as president of IBA. I will do all I can to help women achieve their dreams in boxing."
The event also featured sessions on how sport can create an environment for women coaches to thrive, as well as how sport is responding to the needs of athletes’ physical and mental wellbeing, plus numerous other topics. The conference took place a day ahead of the start of the finals of the ongoing World Championships, with 12 bouts split across Saturday and Sunday at the 6,000-seat K.D. Jadhav Indoor Hall here.