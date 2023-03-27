Twitter can't keep calm as Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain sign off with gold medals
(BFI)
Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain were at their very best as they secured gold medals on the last days of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship 2023, with India finishing on top of the medals table with four gold medals overall. China finished second as they won three gold medals.
This meant it was India's best performance in the last 17 years in the competition, raising hopes for the 2024 Paris Olympics. After this effort by the Indian girls, Twitter just could not keep calm. Congratulatory messages came in from every corner. Here are some of the tweets:
Outstanding champion
Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for her spectacular victory at the World Boxing Championships and winning a Gold. She is an outstanding champion whose success has made India proud on many occasions. pic.twitter.com/PS8Sn6HbOD— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2023
Extremely special
2023 WORLD CHAMPION 🥇— Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) March 27, 2023
Ecstatic. Humbled. Grateful 😇
Extremely special for me to start the year with my second gold medal at World Championships in front of the home crowd. Thankful for your prayers and support 🙏
India, this one is for you 🇮🇳#WWCHDelhi #WorldChampionships pic.twitter.com/9sDlmrkvuv
New boxing history
This is unprecedented in India's boxing history.— Anurag Shukla (@Anuraag_Shukla) March 26, 2023
Indian women winning across categories in the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship.
Saweety Boora- Gold (81 kg)
Nitu Ghanghas- Gold (48 kg)
Nikhat Zareen- Gold (50 kg)
Lovlina Borgohain- Gold (75 kg) pic.twitter.com/C6ydnmLrOH
Making India proud
The Indian Flag once again flys high at the Women’s World Boxing Championship.— Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) March 26, 2023
Congratulations @nikhat_zareen on clinching Gold and making India proud. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/b80iyzGy26
Number 4 now
Incredibly proud to see these Indian champions dominate the Women's World Boxing Championship. Four gold medalists for 🇮🇳. @saweetyboora 🏅@NituGhanghas333 🏅@nikhat_zareen 🏅@LovlinaBorgohai 🏅— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) March 26, 2023
Keep shining. 👏 pic.twitter.com/IqLISHoF2U
Fourth gold!
Another ‘close encounter of the Gold kind!’ 𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐓𝐇 𝐆𝐎𝐋𝐃 🥇 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐀 🇮🇳 No need now just to talk about woman-power. It was all on display at the IBA Women’s World Cup. 💪🏽— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 26, 2023
TOKYO OLYMPIC MEDALIST LOVLINA BORGOHAIN beat Caitlin Parker of pic.twitter.com/GeEsYvd628…
Adding two more
What a performance! Congratulations Nikhat Zareen & Lovlina Borgohain for adding two more gold medals to India's rich haul at the mega event of World Women’s Boxing Championships.Thank you for making our country proud! 🇮🇳— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 26, 2023
4 out of four
4/4 🌎🥇 🇮🇳— jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) March 26, 2023
Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain wins her first gold medal at the IBA Women's Boxing World Championships beating 🇦🇺Caitlin Parker by split decision 5-2 in the 75kg category. India placed 4 boxers in the final and all have won gold.
Incredible
Punching the way to win 4 gold medals, Nikhat Zareen , Lovlina Borgohain , Saweety boora & Nitu Ghanghas have made India incredibly proud at World Boxing Championships.— Ashish Bhasin🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@BhasinOffical) March 27, 2023
Achievement will inspire millions of girls across the country.
Congratulation champs! pic.twitter.com/nmvEA7W7ri
What an achievement
Hats off to #NikhatZareen and #LovlinaBorgohain for winning the gold at the #WorldBoxingChampionships. You have made the nation proud and inspired us all. Congratulations on your outstanding achievement! ❤️— Alisshaa Ohri (@AlisshaaOhri) March 27, 2023