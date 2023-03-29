BFI chief Ajay Singh appointed as IBA vice president
(Twitter)
BFI chief Ajay Singh has now been elected as the IBA vice-president, which was confirmed during the board of directors meeting on Tuesday, following the Women's World Championship. Singh is the third IBA vice president, alongside Volodymyr Prodyvus of Ukraine and Serbia's Abdulmutalim Abakarov.
Meanwhile, several other topics were discussed at the meeting, right from the Men's World Championship, to future international events. Several other topics were also discussed during the meeting ranging from the upcoming Men's World Championships in Tashkent to planning for future international events.
The Croatian city of Porec will host the IBA Youth World Boxing Championships next year, while the IBA Junior World Championships this year in Mexico will see the return of competition for 15-16 year age group. Croatia has hosted some major continental-level boxing competitions, but the Youth World Championships will be the first in the country.
The IBA said in a statement on Tuesday that the two events will provide opportunities to young boxers to showcase their skills and "motivate the younger generation to take up (the) sport". "Our meeting was a great opportunity for the IBA board of directors to come together and discuss important issues related to the future of boxing," said IBA president Umar Kremlev.
"We will continue doing our utmost for our athletes, and the revival of the Junior World Boxing Championships is a great testimony to that. I am looking forward to witnessing a great step forward for the grassroots sport."