Men's Boxing World Championship | Ashish Chaudhary enters pre-quarters, Varinder ousted
(BFI)
India's Tokyo Olympian Ashish Chaudhary made it to the pre-quarters of the 80 kg category at the Men's World Boxing Championship on Tuesday, after he beat Iran's Meysam Gheshlaghi 4-1. In a split-decision bout, Ashish, a former silver medalist at Asian Championships, scored a convincing victory.
The 28-year-old was in control right from the start, and his attacking intent put him in front. But after a rather easy opponent, his task will be cut out against the two-time Olympic champion Arlen Lopez of Cuba in the round of 16.
In another bout of the day, debutant Harsh Choudhary bowed out of the competition after suffering a 0-5 unanimous decision loss against Billy McAllister of Australia in the 86kg category. With the first rounds still underway, on Wednesday, Nishant Dev (71kg) will take on the 2021 World Championships bronze medalist Sarkhan Aliyev of Azerbaijan.
Meanwhile, on the first day of the competition, Mohammad Hussamuddin, an Asian bronze medallist, beat 19-year-old Alen Rustemovski of North Macedonia 5-0 in the 57kg category. He is slated to face Chinese Ping Lyu in the next round. Unfortunately, the three-time national champion Varinder Singh (60 kg) lost his first-round match as well, to Uzbekistan's Mujibillo Tursonov.