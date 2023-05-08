Sachin Siwach moves into pre-quarters at IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships

He will now face top seed Kazakhstan's Makhmud Sabyrkhan in pre-quarters on Tuesday. On the other hand, Naveen (92kg) went down 0-5 against Enmanuel Reyes of Spain. The Indian boxer found it hard to get into a rhythm in the first round and could not find his feet in the second round as well. Naveen tried hard to get back into the game in the last round but it was too late and the Indian boxer lost the bout to exit the tournament.