IBA Men's World Boxing Championship | Deepak Bhoria confirms a medal in 51 kg category
India's rising boxer Deepak Bhoria created history as he assured himself of a medal as he progressed into the semifinals of the IBA Men's World Boxing Championship on Wednesday. In the quarters of the competition, he beat Nurzhigit Diushebaev of Kyrgyzstan 5-0 in the 51kg flyweight division.
With this, he has become only the eighth boxer from India to earn a medal at the World Championships, among men. Now he will be up against Po Wei Tu of Chinese Taipei or Billal Bennama of France.
Right from the start of the bout, he looked in total control, and was at his aggressive best, not giving any chance to his opponent to land any punches. Meanwhile, this is not a flash-in-the-pan victory for Deepak, who beat the 2019 World Championship silver medalist Amit Panghal in the Nationals this year.
(More to follow)