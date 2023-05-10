IBA Men's World Boxing Championship | Deepak, Hussamuddin & Nishant confirm medals for India
Indian boxers created history on Wednesday as three of them -- Deepak Bhoria, Mohammad Hussamuddin, and Nishant Dev moved into the semis of the IBA Men's World Boxing Championship and secured bronze medals at least. This is the first time that three Indian boxers have won a medal at Championship.
First, it was Deepak Bhoria, who won his bout in the 51 kg category (5-0) against Diushebaev Nurzhigit of Kyrgyzstan. Now he will be up against Po Wei Tu of Chinese Taipei or Billal Bennama of France. Veteran boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin also made it to the semis in the 57 kg category. In the quarters, he beat J. Diaz Ibanez of Bulgaria by a 4-3 split decision, to secure his first-ever World Championship medal.
Just a few minutes later, Nishant came up with the biggest win of all, as he beat Cuban Jorge Cuellar by a 5-0 unanimous decision.
Indian medalists so far
Vijender Singh – Bronze – 2009
Vikas Krishan- Bronze- 2011
Shiva Thapa- Bronze- 2015
Gaurav Bidhuri- Bronze- 2017
Manish Kaushik- Bronze- 2019
Amit Panghal – Silver- 2019
Akash Kumar- Bronze- 2021
Deepak Bhoria- Bronze* - 2023
Mohammad Hussamuddin - Bronze*-2023
Nishant Dev- Bronze*- 2023
