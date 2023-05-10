More Options

IBA Men's World Boxing Championship | Deepak, Hussamuddin & Nishant confirm medals for India

IBA Men's World Boxing Championship | Deepak, Hussamuddin & Nishant confirm medals for India

76

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

|

(IBA)

Indian boxers created history on Wednesday as three of them -- Deepak Bhoria, Mohammad Hussamuddin, and Nishant Dev moved into the semis of the IBA Men's World Boxing Championship and secured bronze medals at least. This is the first time that three Indian boxers have won a medal at Championship.

First, it was Deepak Bhoria, who won his bout in the 51 kg category (5-0) against Diushebaev Nurzhigit of Kyrgyzstan. Now he will be up against Po Wei Tu of Chinese Taipei or Billal Bennama of France. Veteran boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin also made it to the semis in the 57 kg category. In the quarters, he beat J. Diaz Ibanez of Bulgaria by a 4-3 split decision, to secure his first-ever World Championship medal. 

Just a few minutes later, Nishant came up with the biggest win of all, as he beat Cuban Jorge Cuellar by a 5-0 unanimous decision. 

Indian medalists so far

Vijender Singh – Bronze – 2009

Vikas Krishan- Bronze- 2011

Shiva Thapa- Bronze- 2015

Gaurav Bidhuri- Bronze- 2017

Manish Kaushik- Bronze- 2019

Amit Panghal – Silver- 2019

Akash Kumar- Bronze- 2021 

Deepak Bhoria- Bronze* - 2023 

Mohammad Hussamuddin - Bronze*-2023 

Nishant Dev- Bronze*- 2023 

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all