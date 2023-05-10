IBA Men's World Boxing Championship | Deepak, Hussamuddin & Nishant confirm medals for India

First, it was Deepak Bhoria, who won his bout in the 51 kg category (5-0) against Diushebaev Nurzhigit of Kyrgyzstan. Now he will be up against Po Wei Tu of Chinese Taipei or Billal Bennama of France. Veteran boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin also made it to the semis in the 57 kg category. In the quarters, he beat J. Diaz Ibanez of Bulgaria by a 4-3 split decision, to secure his first-ever World Championship medal.