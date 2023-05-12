IBA Men’s World Boxing Championship 2023 | Deepak, Hussamddin and Nishant end with bronze medals

Meanwhile, due to a knee injury, suffered in the quarter-finals, two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Hussamuddin had to unfortunately give a walkover and settle for bronze in his debut World Championships campaign. After the brilliant performances, Deepak, Hussamuddin and Nishant have added their names in Indian boxing history books as three of the ten World Championships medallists from the country till now. This was also the very first time that India clinched three medals at a single edition of the tournament.