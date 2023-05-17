World Champion Nitu Ghanghas switches to 54 kg category to make cut for Asian Games
(IBA)
In order to compete for a medal at the Asian Games 2023, Indian boxer Nitu Ghanghas, the current women's 48kg world champion, has opted to go up to the 54kg weight class. Contrary to the World Championships, the boxers at Asiad will compete in the 51kg, 57kg, 60kg, 69kg, and 75kg classes only.
Even though a better choice for the world champion would have been the 51 kg category, but India has another world champion, Nikhat Zareen sealing the spot. This means the next best choice for Nitu is the 54 kg category, which would ensure her a spot in the Asian Games squad.
Meanwhile, a lot would depend on how she performs at the trials in Patiala next week. As per a report in ANI, she started out well in the new weight category as she sealed her spot in the camp after she won fights over Divya Pawar and Sakshi Choudhary.
Now she will be evaluated by Bernard Dunne, Dmitry Dmitruk, and Bhaskar Bhatt. Interestingly, the Asian Games 2023 will also be the first qualifying tournament for the 2024 Paris Olympics, for Indian boxers.