16-year-old Aditya Mittal is India's 77th Grandmaster

Today at 5:40 PM
Aditya Mittal, a chess player from Maharashtra, became the 77th Grandmaster in the country on Tuesday (GM). During the sixth round of the El Llobregat Open Chess Tournament in Spain, the 16-year-old accomplished this feat and reached the 2500 FIDE rating points, necessary to become a GM.
In the live ratings on Tuesday, Mittal, who had earlier this year at the 2022 Serbia Open Masters gained his third GM norm, finally reached the desired 2500 threshold. In the same competition the previous year, in 2021, he had achieved his first GM norm.
Aditya Mittal also became the 11th player from Maharashtra to earn the GM title with this accomplishment. Praveen Thipsay, Abhijit Kunte, Vidit Gujrathi, Akshyaraj Kore, Swapnil Dhopade, Shardul Gagare, Abhimanyu Puranik, Raunak Sadhwani, and Harshit Raja are the other individuals from Maharashtra who have this distinction.
GM ✅ 5.12.2022— Aditya Mittal (@mittal_gm77) December 6, 2022
and a twitter handle change 😉
Its only the beginning. Have to reach the levels of the great men behind me here
Thanks everyone 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OzlCsvezXM
Aditya Mittal follows Bharath Subramaniyam, Rahul Srivatshav, Pranav V, and Pranav Anand as the fifth Indian to win the GM championship in 2022.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.