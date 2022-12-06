More Options

16-year-old Aditya Mittal is India's 77th Grandmaster

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

(Twitter)

16-year-old Aditya Mittal is India's 77th Grandmaster

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 5:40 PM

Aditya Mittal, a chess player from Maharashtra, became the 77th Grandmaster in the country on Tuesday (GM). During the sixth round of the El Llobregat Open Chess Tournament in Spain, the 16-year-old accomplished this feat and reached the 2500 FIDE rating points, necessary to become a GM.

In the live ratings on Tuesday, Mittal, who had earlier this year at the 2022 Serbia Open Masters gained his third GM norm, finally reached the desired 2500 threshold. In the same competition the previous year, in 2021, he had achieved his first GM norm.

Aditya Mittal also became the 11th player from Maharashtra to earn the GM title with this accomplishment. Praveen Thipsay, Abhijit Kunte, Vidit Gujrathi, Akshyaraj Kore, Swapnil Dhopade, Shardul Gagare, Abhimanyu Puranik, Raunak Sadhwani, and Harshit Raja are the other individuals from Maharashtra who have this distinction.

Aditya Mittal follows Bharath Subramaniyam, Rahul Srivatshav, Pranav V, and Pranav Anand as the fifth Indian to win the GM championship in 2022.

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down