SL Narayanan gets bronze in world team chess, India comes in fourth

Despite the defeat, India had cause for celebration on the final day of the international competition as GM SL Narayanan won the individual bronze for his efforts. Narayanan was working the third board, where he averaged a rating of 2716, which is significantly better than his current FIDE rating in quick chess of 2588. Narayanan finished the competition with 5 wins, 4 draws, and 1 defeat out of the 10 quick games he played.