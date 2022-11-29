Tata Steel Chess | Women's competition to make debut at prestigious tournament

Today at 3:09 PM
In the fourth Tata Steel Chess India Rapid and Blitz, which gets underway at the National Library on Tuesday, a women's event with prize money comparable to that of the open division will make its debut.
Wesley So, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, and Gukesh Dommaraju are among the finest Grandmasters who will be seen in action this year.
Participants in the women's meet include Anna Muzychuk, Nana Dzagnidze, Anna Ushenina, Humpy Koneru, and Harika Dronavalli. This is the first occasion that a women's competition would have an equal prize money (USD 41,500 each).
"Equality and inclusivity are a way of life for us at Tata Steel, and in line with this, the women's tournament has been introduced with the same format and equal prize money as the men's tournament," Chanakya Chaudhary, vice-president, corporate services Tata Steel, said.
Humpy will compete against Anna on an opening day, and Vantika Agarwal will face Mariya in the quick women's division. In the quick men division, Gukesh and Erigaisi will face Abdusattorov and Mamedyarov, respectively, while Nihal Sarin will face Hikaru Nakamura in a challenging opening matchup.
