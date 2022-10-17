D Gukesh defeats Magnus Carlsen, becomes youngest to achieve feat

Today at 4:46 PM
On Sunday, Indian teen Grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh defeated Magnus Carlsen to become the youngest player in history to do it. During the ninth round of the ongoing Aimchess Rapid Online competition, the young man from Tamil Nadu accomplished this achievement.
Gukesh beat the record of fellow Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa at the age of 16 years, 4 months, and 20 days to become the youngest player to defeat Carlsen during his protracted reign as a World Champion. The latter overcame the Norwegian in February of last year at the age of 16 years, 6 months, and 10 days.
Gukesh and Magnus, who were using the white pieces, were engaged in a close game before Magnus made a mistake. The world champion then withdrew from the match after only 3 more moves in the game.
Gukesh's victory came the day after Arjun Erigaisi defeated Carlsen on Saturday. The Indian would subsequently go on to lose against GM Duda before winning back-to-back matches on Sunday against GM Mamedyarov and GM Eric Hansen.
Gukesh and fellow Indian adolescent Arjun Erigaisi are tied for third place in the rankings after 12 rounds of play at the Aimchess Rapid Online. Veterans Vidit Gujarathi and Pentala Harikrishna are currently ranked 10th and 14th, respectively, among the other Indians.
