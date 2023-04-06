Koneru Humpy unsure about competing at Asian Games in China "because of Covid"

Humpy had claimed the women's individual and mixed team gold medals at the Asian Games in Doha in 2006 while she was just a teenager. Now she has said that she is "unhappy" that the Asian Games were taking place in China on the fringes of the FIDE Women's Grand Prix, which came to an end here on Wednesday.

"Well, I'm not sure about my participation in the Asian Games because it's being hosted in China," Humpy told PTI. "Because of China, I'm not sure I'll participate. Probably I'll be deciding in June or July. (It's) because of COVID, what else could be the reason to not go to China,” she added.

“I really wanted to play the Asian Games. But I'm a bit unhappy that it's being held in China. So, let me think and decide upon that, "the 2019 Women's World Rapid Chess champion continued. Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in China last year, the Asian Games had to be postponed; this year, infections have also increased there.

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) needs to support women's chess more, according to Humpy, a member of the women's team that won the first-ever Chess Olympiad bronze medal at Mahabalipuram last year. She firmly asserted that there wasn't enough support for female chess players in the nation. "There isn't enough encouragement for the girls (in India) -- encouragement in the sense that we don't have any special women's events or any kind of training. We are not able to motivate them.

"I think, that's one of the reasons (for women not taking up the sport). What I believe is, our success is completely an individual effort,” she added. She also noted that demographic concerns were a significant barrier to the development of women's chess.

"For boys, it's easy to form groups and work together, but for girls that is tough as we are placed at different locations. So, unless someone like the federation (AICF) takes that initiative to gather some girls and train them (it would be difficult for girls). "I think that's what the Chinese do; gather the talented players and train them. That's how their supply line never dries up,” opined Humpy.