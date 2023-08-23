World Cup Final | Praggnanandhaa plays out draw against Carlsen in second classical game

The second game also ended in a draw after Tuesday's match ended in a draw too, after 70 moves and four hours of play, with Carlsen being a bit unwell. To reach the final, Praggnanandhaa had beaten the world no. 3 Fabiano Caruana on Monday via the tie-break in the semifinals. With that win, he became the third youngest after Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to qualify for the Candidates tournament.