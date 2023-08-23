World Cup Final | Praggnanandhaa plays out draw against Carlsen in second classical game
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa impressed once again as he drew the second classical game in the final of the FIDE World Cup, against the world no. 1 Magnus Carlsen on Wednesday. Both the players settled for a draw after 30 moves in the match, and one-and-a-half hours of play.
After the two draws, the champion will be decided on Thursday, through a tie-break. Carlsen played with the white pieces and was as solid as ever. On the other hand, Praggnanandhaa matched his opponent quite well with the black pieces.
The second game also ended in a draw after Tuesday's match ended in a draw too, after 70 moves and four hours of play, with Carlsen being a bit unwell. To reach the final, Praggnanandhaa had beaten the world no. 3 Fabiano Caruana on Monday via the tie-break in the semifinals. With that win, he became the third youngest after Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to qualify for the Candidates tournament.