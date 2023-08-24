Praggnanandhaa falls in final hurdle, Carlsen wins World Cup

Viswanathan Anand wrote on social media platform 'X' after the final, "Praggnanandhaa can come back with a candidates spot and a truly wonderful result." He congratulated Carlsen and wrote: "In the end, it's Magnus! His persistence is rewarded with a victory in the only tournament that eluded him so far! Congratulations to the #FIDEWorldCup2023 winner Magnus Carlsen!" The Indian teenager's coach R B Ramesh wrote on 'X': Congratulations @MagnusCarlsen for a well deserved World Cup title! Well done @rpragchess! Lots of good memories and some hard lessons as well. Onward !" Praggnanandhaa enjoyed an incredible run in the tournament, having beaten world No.2 Hikaru Nakamura and world No.3 Fabiano Caruana to set up a final date with Carlsen.