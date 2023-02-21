Vignesh NR becomes 80th Grandmaster in India
(Twitter)
By winning the 24th NordWest Cup 2023 in Bad Zwischenahn in Germany and defeating German IM Ilja Schneider, Indian chess player Vignesh NR became the 80th Grandmaster of India. After surpassing 2500 in the live ratings, the young man from Chennai attained the milestone.
Visakh NR, Vignesh's older brother, was elected as India's 59th general in 2019. Visakh and Vignesh are the first brothers in India to hold the title of Grandmaster.
Visakh was reported by Chessbase India as adding that he was proud of his brother for accomplishing such a remarkable performance and said, “It’s really nice to see my brother finally made GM title requirements. Maybe it’s just the first step towards a higher level. We will be looking forward to improving more and playing good games and to impact positivity to the world.”
The Southern Railway employee had to depart right away for his next competition, the 8th Noisiel Open in France in 2023.
At the age of 17, Vignesh achieved his first GM-norm in the Qatar Masters in 2015. A little more than 1.5 years later, in 2017, at the 24th Abu Dhabi Masters, he achieved his second GM-norm. He achieved his last GM-norm at the 2018 First Gujarat GM Open. At the Asian Continental 2019 in Xingtai, China, a fourth GM-norm was recorded.